Enemy has regrouped assault groups in Vovchansk, preparations are underway for offensive in Hlyboke - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the operational area of the OTG Kharkiv remains difficult and tense. The enemy continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, near Hlyboke, it is preparing for offensive actions, conducting detailed reconnaissance using UAVs, and actively searching for personnel and firing points of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In Vovchansk, he regrouped assault groups to prepare for assault operations. The control system of the additional Starlink communication terminal was built up.

Also read: Enemy reconnoiters advance routes near Hlyboke and Volchansk, - "Kharkiv" OSGT

"Assault groups of the 1st assault company of the 83rd brigade were spotted moving to the frontline positions near Tykhe," the statement said.

Also, the "Kharkiv" OTG informs that the enemy is moving personnel in the area of Starytsia to replenish the current shortage. It has begun preparing units of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces to move from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region to perform combat missions in the area.

Civilian road transport is used for logistical support in the vicinity of Murom (RF).

In the vicinity of Sotnytsia Kozachok, the Ukrainian army is replacing personnel at combat guard posts.

Also read: Summer offensive of Russian army is failing, occupiers were in a hurry - Telegraph

It is also noted that 6 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector over the past day.

The enemy launched 12 air strikes in the direction of our troops' positions, using 22 UAVs and 10 unguided aerial missiles. They targeted the areas of Liptsy, Hlyboke, Izbytske, Vovchansk, and Ternova.

The occupiers launched 21 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 413 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

It is also reported that since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 military clashes in the area of Vovchansk, one of which is still ongoing.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.