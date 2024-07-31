DIU completes one of largest cyberattacks on Russian financial sector and government resources - Media

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have been conducting a massive DDOS attack on the Russian Internet infrastructure for a week.

The attack affected the online services of all major Russian banks, including the Central Bank, telecommunications service providers, national payment systems, social networks and messengers, government resources and dozens of other services.

The resources that were attacked supported or financed Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Under attack were: VTB Bank, Alfa Bank, SebrBank, Raiffeisen Bank, RSXB Bank, Ak Bars, Rosbank, Gazprombank, T-Bank, iBank, Dom.RF Bank and the Bank of Russia. On the last day of the attack, the resources of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service were also affected.

As of the evening of 30 July, the Russians had not been able to restore the proper functioning of leading banking and payment systems, mobile operators, social networks and Internet providers. The websites of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service are still experiencing disruptions.

The Russian media called the cyberattack "probably the most powerful in history", "carpet hacking" and "a major offensive by cyber troops".

The consequences of the operation were felt by millions of users in all regions of Russia.

