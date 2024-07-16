DIU specialists together with cyber volunteers attacked about 100 Russian web resources

On 15 July 2024, the volunteer hacker community, together with cyber specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, attacked about 100 web resources in the space of the aggressor state of Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the cyberattack was aimed at destroying the internal information of companies that serve clients from the Russian public sector involved in the war against Ukraine.

As of 16 July, 39 Russian websites remained on the list of attacked sites.

In particular, they came under a cyber attack:

MITgroup is a group of companies that develops corporate websites;

Perm Plant of Promotional Equipment is a company that manufactures and supplies lifting equipment for industrial facilities;

"United Crane Technologies" is a trading and manufacturing company that produces lifting equipment;

"RUMOS-LADA" is a dealer of LADA cars.

The Ukrainian intelligence service added that due to the hackers' actions, instead of the usual sections, the attacked Russian websites now show only a pig's head and a 404 error code.

