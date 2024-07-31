Collected donations for the Armed Forces, but spent on her own needs: metropolitan police exposes pseudo-volunteer

A woman who defrauded citizens under the pretext of raising funds for generators and cars for the Ukrainian military was served a notice of suspicion. Eight victims have been identified, who transferred about UAH 20,000 to accounts opened by the fraudster. She is facing up to eight years in prison.

What was the scheme of the attacker's actions?

A 28-year-old resident of Kyiv region posted in closed groups of one of the messengers real requests from military personnel about the needs of their units, but at the same time indicated the number of her own bank card and bank account.



Thus, the woman fraudulently obtained at least twenty thousand hryvnias and spent them at her own discretion.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search at the place of residence of the "pseudo-volunteer", as a result of which they found and seized material evidence confirming her illegal activities: phones with correspondence and bank cards.



The offender was exposed by operatives of the Holosiivskyi Police Department. Investigators under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud committed through illegal transactions using electronic computers. The article provides for a sentence of up to eight years in prison.



According to the police, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The full range of victims and the final amount of damage are being established.

