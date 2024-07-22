Fraudsters were exposed in Kharkiv region: They presented themselves as bank security officers and gained access to personal accounts. PHOTOS

Police in Kharkiv region exposed a group of fraudsters who called citizens and, introducing themselves as bank security officers, reported suspicious transactions with their bank accounts and gained access to their personal online banking accounts.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the fraudsters called on behalf of the bank's security officers and, under the pretext of preventing unauthorised banking transactions, obtained the necessary confidential information and gained access to account management. Later, using NFC-enabled gadgets for contactless payment, they cashed out funds at home appliance stores and ATMs.

The police documented the activities of 11 defendants. Searches were conducted at their places of residence in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. Computer equipment, mobile phones, 27 bank cards, 100 SIM cards and more than 90 mobile operator starter packs, as well as 100 SIM card generation devices and cash were seized.

Four defendants were served a notice of suspicion (under Part 4 Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "fraud"). Three of the suspects were chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention, and another one - in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. Under the sanction of the article, they face up to 8 years in prison.

"The cyber police urge citizens to be careful and recommend that they do not disclose bank card details, especially CVV codes, card expiry dates, and codes from SMS from a bank or telecom operator. Remember that a real bank employee will never ask for such information," the police said.







