Ex-people’s deputy and accomplices sold fake certificates to evaders, earning up to $100,000 month - SSU. PHOTOS

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, the former MP, who is currently a member of the management team of the Kyiv Institute of Preventive Medicine, organised the mass production and sale of fictitious documents on obtaining a disability group due to occupational diseases.

The "clients" were potential conscripts who planned to use the forgery to deregister from the military register and illegally travel abroad.

"Every month, the illegal activity of the criminals led by the former MP brought a "profit" of almost 100 thousand US dollars. This amount was distributed among all the accomplices, including two colleagues of the organizer: heads of departments of the medical institution, an occupational therapist, and a coordinator of illegal activities of doctors in the Lviv region.

The scheme also involved several officials of medical and social expert commissions in the western region," the SBU said.

The defendants acted as part of an organized criminal group and offered their clients a full package of "documents" to evade mobilization.

Read also: SSU: Additional examinations to be held in case of Metropolitan Arseny of Sviatohirsk suspected of 'surrendering' positions to AFU

"At first, the evaders were falsely registered for outpatient treatment, then they were 'diagnosed' with an occupational disease, and then assigned a disability group. As a result of complex measures, the organizer of the scheme and her accomplice from the Lviv region, who was passing her a kickback of USD 32,000, were detained red-handed in Kyiv. During the searches of the suspects' places of work and residence, the SBU found more than UAH 40 million, medical documents and draft records of clients," the SBU said.

The organizer of the scheme and four participants were served notices of suspicion under Art. 368(3) and (4) (acceptance of an offer or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official using his/her official position) and Art. 369-2(3) (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state functions).

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

