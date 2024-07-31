Putin’s former bodyguard Dyumin and Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yevkurov were notified of suspicion, - SSU

Oleksiy Dyumin, Secretary of the State Council of the Russian Federation, and Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, were notified of the suspicion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press service.

According to the Security Service, both are part of Putin's close circle and help him wage war against Ukraine.

"Alexei Dyumin, who used to be Putin's bodyguard and later became the governor of the Tula region, "mobilized" the region for hostilities in our state. In particular, he organized the partial mobilization of men in this region, created the Center for Unmanned Systems and established the production of FPV drones there and other unmanned aerial vehicles, and also gave instructions to his subordinates to ensure the military needs of the Russian Federation in every possible way," the message reads.

At the same time, Yevkurov ensures the constant training of servicemen under contract and mobilized to the Russian army, who then go to war against Ukraine.

Extras were notified in absentia of suspicion under Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war).

Watch more: Defence company producing electronics for missiles is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia. VIDEO