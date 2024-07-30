Defence company producing electronics for missiles is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia. VIDEO

An automation research and development company caught fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia. This company creates control systems for space rockets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Read more: Invaders transfer workshops of factories in TOT to Russian military-industrial complexes - NRC

Reportedly, a chemical workshop where welding work was being carried out is on fire. The area of the fire is 800 square metres. The roof and walls of the building began to fall.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 13 units of firefighting equipment are working at the scene.

According to TASS, citing the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the open fire at the Automation Research and Production Plant in Yekaterinburg has been extinguished.

It is noted that NPO Automation is part of Roscosmos and calls itself one of the largest Russian enterprises in the field of control systems for space technology.