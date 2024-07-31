Occupiers attacked village in Kherson region with drone: man was wounded

On the afternoon of July 31, Russian troops attacked the village of Kindiika in the Kherson region with an attack drone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, a 43-year-old man who was on the street was hit by an enemy strike.

As a result of dropping explosives from the drone, he received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

