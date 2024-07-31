Ukrainian drone rams enemy "Supercam S350" reconnaissance UAV over Kherson region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian FPV drone shot down a Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drone on the right bank of the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of an FPV drone ramming an enemy UAV was posted online. After that, the drone throws out its parachute and begins an emergency landing.
