Massive explosion after JDAM air strike on Russian command post in Kherson region. VIDEO
MiG-29 fighters of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade hit a Russian UAV command and control station with a JDAM bomb in Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the work was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
