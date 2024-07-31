ENG
Massive explosion after JDAM air strike on Russian command post in Kherson region. VIDEO

MiG-29 fighters of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade hit a Russian UAV command and control station with a JDAM bomb in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

