5 479 2

Paratroopers of 46th Airborne Brigade destroy Russian tank shed in Mariupol direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces continue to destroy enemy equipment in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, during another assault on Ukrainian positions, the soldiers neutralised three tanks and two enemy infantry fighting vehicles. Thanks to accurate fire from anti-tank missile systems and FPV drones, the enemy armoured vehicles were completely destroyed.

