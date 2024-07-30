After defeats, Russia makes changes in tactics and management. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not do this, - Butusov

Ukraine needs to make changes in the system of using troops to effectively counter the occupiers.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, on Radio NV.

"The enemy has learned to realize its enormous numerical advantage, which it has always had and still has. The enemy is adapting, making changes. That is why he is now able to advance. These are organizational changes, changes in tactics, training, and management. The enemy wants to win after the heavy defeats inflicted on it by Ukrainians in 2022-23. He makes changes from the top: he increases the production of drones by an order of magnitude, the organization of drones, the production of ammunition, high-precision weapons, and increases them tenfold. He is changing the organization of troop management and employment. Of course, this gives its results," he emphasized.

According to Butusov, the war is a confrontation of technologies, not a confrontation between good and evil.

"The enemy is making changes, Ukraine is not making changes, unfortunately. We had the same system of using troops at the beginning of the war, and it hasn't changed. The enemy wants to adapt and win, and we have no critical analysis of changes at all," the journalist added.

"Everything we do with drones is a bottom-up initiative. Most of the drones we have are still there. These are volunteer drones. So, unfortunately, we are lagging behind the enemy in some aspects of organization. That is why the enemy manages to advance. If we draw the right conclusions and adequately assess the situation, the situation at the front does not look hopeless for us. The enemy is conducting massive attacks, but these are frontal attacks by small infantry groups. They are very vulnerable, they suffer heavy losses. If we make changes, accordingly, in the organization and use of troops, these small infantry groups will be destroyed with absolutely no result (for Russia - Ed.). The enemy can be stopped, and a large number of professional Ukrainian soldiers talk about it, think about it, and do it every day. There will be solutions - we have someone to stop the Russian offensive," Butusov said.