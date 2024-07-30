ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8799 visitors online
News Video War
4 784 0

Border guards together with soldiers of 47th Brigade destroy enemy tank in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards together with soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the invaders' tank was discovered by SBGSU aerial reconnaissance near the contact line, after which FPV drone operators disabled it. The job was successfully completed by night bombers.

Read more: China assures that it has not provided and will not provide weapons to Russia - Foreign Ministry

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) elimination (4978) 47 SMBr (193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 