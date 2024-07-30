Border guards together with soldiers of 47th Brigade destroy enemy tank in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards together with soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders' tank was discovered by SBGSU aerial reconnaissance near the contact line, after which FPV drone operators disabled it. The job was successfully completed by night bombers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password