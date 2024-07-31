US not involved in killing Hamas leader Haniyeh, - Blinken

The United States is not involved in the liquidation of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and did not know about it.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports citing Channel News Asia.

According to him, the United States "did not know about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and was not involved in it."

Haniyeh was a key figure in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken emphasized the importance of a ceasefire to end the nine-month war in the Middle East.

Earlier it was reported that the leader of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed as a result of the shelling of their residence in Tehran.