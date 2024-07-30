Increasing nuclear power will quickly solve problem of electricity shortages in Ukraine, - Pritzker

In order to solve the problem of electricity generation, Ukraine needs to increase nuclear power.

This was stated by U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, nuclear energy currently accounts for 50% of Ukraine's total energy consumption.

At the same time, Pritzker said, the United States and other partners are now making every effort to help Ukraine with the lack of generation as a result of the attacks.

"In the long run, the Ukrainian government will decide how to generate electricity on its own. But for a quick solution to the problem, building up nuclear power is an absolutely rational solution, along with other efforts made by our partners," she added.