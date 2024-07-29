Ukraine may receive $3.9 billion from US in coming weeks - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

The head of government announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked the United States for supporting the decision of the G7 countries to provide Ukraine with $50 billion from future profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation. We discussed the implementation of this initiative. It is important for us that the funds are available to Ukraine as early as 2025 and that we have the opportunity to direct them to all critical needs, including the military," he said.

Shmyhal and Pritzker also discussed the work of the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform. According to the Prime Minister, the priority is to finance budget expenditures, recovery projects, and support for the energy sector.

"Ukraine is grateful for $7.85 billion in direct budget support to come from the United States this year. We expect the first $3.9 billion in the coming weeks," the Prime Minister said.

As a reminder, on July 29, 2024, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Read more: Today, EU will send 1.5 billion euros of revenues from frozen assets of Russian Federation to Ukraine - von der Leyen