Russians attack Bilopillia community in Sumy region with drone: woman is wounded

On the night of July 31, the Russian occupation army fired drones at the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region. An 82-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.

"According to the investigation, on July 31, 2024, at night, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Bilopil community of the Sumy district with a drone," the statement said.

As noted, as a result of the attack, an 82-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized, and private houses were also damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

