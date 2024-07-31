Man was killed, 5 people, including two children, were wounded: Ruscists attack Donetsk region with artillery, KAB, and drone

Russian invaders shelled three settlements in the Donetsk region, leaving one dead and 5 people injured.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers shelled the village of Pivnichne, Bakhmut district, with artillery. A 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured in the legs.

Rashists also attacked the Novohrodivska community, and a 61-year-old tractor driver was injured by an enemy drone. He died in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital.

"At 12:35, the occupants dropped a bomb on the private sector of Hannivka village, Pokrovsk district. Previously, the army of the aggressor state used a KAB-250 against the civilian population. Two minor girls aged 3 and 15 were wounded during the enemy attack. A 38-year-old man also sustained injuries. The victims were diagnosed with an open head injury, wounds to the head, chest and back. They were hospitalized. The youngest child is in serious condition," the statement said.

