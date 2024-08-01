ENG
News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 579,490 people (+1,370 per day), 8,399 tanks, 16,119 artillery systems, 16,203 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 579,490 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 579,490 (+1,370) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8399 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,203 (+42) units,
  • artillery systems – 16119 (+33) units,
  • MLRS – 1132 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 907 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 363 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12968 (+115),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2407 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 21,816 (+77) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2713 (+16)

Інфографіка

Russian Army (8914) liquidation (2344) elimination (4955)
