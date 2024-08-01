New driver’s licences to be issued in Ukraine from 1 August

Starting from 1 August 2024, service centres of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will issue new driver's licence forms and car registration certificates.

This was reported by the main service centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"A special marking is added to the holographic image of the MIA emblem on the protective coating of the forms. It consists of three letters and six digits. Such enhanced protection will significantly reduce the risk of document forgery," said Mykola Rudyk, head of the Main Service Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Also, the forms of car registration certificates that are already being issued will have a QR code in the lower right corner.

"It contains a link to the online service of the Main Service Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where you can check your documents. After scanning the QR code, all the information entered into the electronic register will appear on the screen - the series, document number and vehicle data," he added.

All documents previously issued at the MIA service centres remain valid and citizens can continue to use them. However, if they wish, they can go to any convenient service centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and exchange their driver's licence and car registration certificate for a new one.

