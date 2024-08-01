In July, over 209 tons of low-quality products were prevented from being supplied to army - Ministry of Defense

In July 2024, the Ministry of Defense prevented the delivery of 209.3 tons of substandard and dangerous products intended for the military.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

More than 182 tons were not allowed to secure personnel before being delivered to military units, it said. At the same time, during direct checks in the military units, poor-quality food products with a total weight of more than 27 tons were not allowed to be fed to the personnel.

"Every taxpayer's hryvnia, which goes, in particular, to food for the army, should be used with maximum benefit. That is why the Ministry of Defense pays for services only after the products delivered to the military units have passed the appropriate quality control and documentation, as required by financial control," said Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr.

