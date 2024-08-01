Electricity consumption has stabilised - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilised, and no blackouts are planned for 1 August.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Censor.NET informs.

"Consumption has stabilised at the same level. Yesterday, 31 July, the daily maximum was the same as the day before yesterday, 30 July. Today, on 1 August, at 9:30 am, consumption also corresponds to the level of yesterday morning," the statement said.

The power system is currently recovering from eight massive attacks by Russia. Emergency and scheduled repairs are underway at power facilities.

At the same time, electricity exports are not taking place and are not planned.

Read more: There will be no power outages for third day in row - Ukrenergo