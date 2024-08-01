Turkey announces mediation between Russia and West in a large-scale prisoner exchange. 26 people are released

Turkey has announced mediation between Russia and the West in the "largest prisoner exchange operation in recent times." As part of the operation, 26 prisoners were released who were held in prisons in seven different countries - the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Turkish media, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the exchange took place in Ankara. The planes that brought the people for the exchange landed at Esenboga International Airport.

"As part of the exchange operation, 10 prisoners, including two children, were transferred to Russia, 13 prisoners to Germany, three prisoners to the United States and three to Turkey by a total of 7 planes, 2 planes from the United States and one plane each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia," the statement said.

They confirm that as part of the exchange, The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Hershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan, German citizen Rico Krieger, Russian oppositionist Ilya Yashin, and FSB officer and murderer Vadim Krasikov were released.

It is noted that "after completing the procedures for coordination with the participating countries, checking the health of the hostages and fulfilling other necessary requirements, the hostages were placed on the aircraft of the countries to which they were to fly, with the consent and instructions of the MİT".

As a reminder, the day before it became known that an exchange of prisoners was to take place between Russia, the United States, Germany and Belarus.

