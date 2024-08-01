Russian troops fires 21 times in Sumy region, 7 communities come under fire
On July 1, the Russian occupiers fired 21 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 85 explosions were recorded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, they were shelled:
- Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (45 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: FPV drones attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (4 explosions), drop of VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from a UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions).
- Seredyna-Buda community: 10 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. The enemy also attacked with FPV
- drones (3 explosions).
Velyka Pysarivka community: unguided air-to-surface missiles were launched (5 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: attacks by UAVs dropping VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) were recorded (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with mortars (2 explosions).
- Shalyhyne community: 10 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
