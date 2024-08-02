Series of explosions in Kursk at night: Russians claim drone attack. VIDEO
On the night of 2 August, explosions occurred in Kursk, and air defence forces and equipment were deployed in the region due to a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
The acting governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, first announced the threat of missile attacks, then at around 02:00 said that he was calling off, and later there was a report of a UAV attack in the Kursk region.
The Russian official also said that air defence systems were put on alert to repel an air attack.
Local residents report that powerful explosions were heard in different parts of Kursk.
