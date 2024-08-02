Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea at night, Russians declare ballistic threat. VIDEO

On the night of 2 August, explosions occurred in several areas in the temporarily occupied Crimea. It was loud in Sevastopol and Balaklava, Saki, Yevpatoria and Simferopol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Krymskiy Viter" Telegram channel and Russian media.

According to local residents, the explosions occurred around two in the morning.

The explosions were reportedly heard from Sevastopol to Balaklava. Later, it was added that Saki and Yevpatoria were also loud.

Later, a representative of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Razvozhayev, said that air defence forces were operating in the area.

According to him, at the moment there are reports that a part of the downed missile fell on a pedestrian crossing near Khrustaleva Street. Also, debris allegedly fell in the area of Ostryakov Street, according to preliminary information, parts of the downed UAV were burning.

Later, he said that the high-explosive part of the downed ATACMS missile pierced the roof of a 9-storey building and got stuck on the technical floor.

Local residents reported that the wreckage of the downed aerial targets fell in the area of Symonka Street and Uchkuyivka.

