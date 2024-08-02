Troops of Russian Federation are preparing for new offensive in Vovchansk, preparing for assaults in quarter of nine-story buildings - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is most active in the area of ​​the settlement of Vovchansk. There have been five clashes in the past 24 hours, but there is a high possibility that the situation will escalate in the coming days.

this was reported in OTG "Kharkiv".

"In Vovchansk, the enemy carried out the evacuation of sanitary casualties, carried out an internal rotation of personnel, and provided the forward positions with ammunition and provisions. In the nine-story quarter, he is conducting preparatory measures for assault operations. During a single movement, he is accumulating personnel in basements to continue further attacks on the positions of the Forces of Defense. In the area of ​​the Tykhe settlement, he used a TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system," the report said.

Hit the enemy

Near Hlyboke, he regrouped the assault groups and carried out mining of the area. In the area of ​​the settlement of Zelene, the enemy installed combined mine-explosive barriers, intensified the use of FPV drones.

The enemy launched 8 airstrikes in the direction of the positions of our troops, using 8 anti-aircraft missiles and 4 unguided air missiles.

The occupiers also launched 1 missile strike, carried out 58 kamikaze drone strikes, and shelled the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 482 times.

Since the beginning of the current day, there have been 4 combat clashes, one of which is still ongoing.

Losses of the occupiers

The defense forces of Ukraine respond adequately to the actions of the enemy, strengthen the defending units in threatening directions, and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Enemy losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amount to 108 people. Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 42 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

3 artillery systems;

13 cars;

7 units of special equipment;

19 UAVs.

Also destroyed:

83 shelters for enemy personnel;

ammunition storage facility.

