Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 584,090 people (+1180 per day), 8,417 tanks, 16,345 artillery systems, and 16,286 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 584,090 Russian invaders.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - air defence systems, aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.08.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 584090 (+1180) people,

tanks ‒ 8417 (+6) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16286 (+31) units,

artillery systems – 16345 (+69) units,

MLRS – 1138 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 910 (+0) units,

aircraft – 365 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 13122 (+24),

cruise missiles ‒ 2414 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 22094 (+68) units,

special equipment ‒ 2737 (+3).

