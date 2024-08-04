In south, 76 occupiers, 49 units of weapons, and military equipment, and 4 ammunition storage sites were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 76 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 76 people.

The Russians also lost 49 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile complexes;

7 guns;

1 mortar;

23 units of automotive equipment;

8 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 Fagot portable anti-tank missile complex;

6 boats;

1 buggy.

Watch more: Border guards attacked communication station of Russian invaders in southern direction. VIDEO

Also, Ukrainian defenders hit 1 control post, 1 warehouse of material and technical means, 4 ammunition storage places, 3 observation posts, 9 dugouts, 1 communication node.

Also remind, that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 582,910 Russian invaders.