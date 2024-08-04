ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 582,910 people (+1,150 per day), 8,411 tanks, 16,276 artillery systems, 16,255 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 582,910 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 582910 (+1150) people,
  • tanks - 8411 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 16255 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems - 16276 (+59) units,
  • MLRS - 1138 (+3) units,
  • air defense systems - 911 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 363 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 13103 (+41),
  • cruise missiles - 2412 (+2),
  • ships/boats / warships - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 22006 (+80) units,
  • special equipment - 2734 (+11)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

