About 800,000 men went "into shadows" to avoid mobilisation - "servant of people" Natalukha

The bills on economic reservation will encourage men to come out of the "shadows" and start paying taxes.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Economic Committee, MP of the "Servant of the People" party Dmytro Natalukha, Censor.NET reports citing the Financial Times.

According to him, about 800,000 men have gone "into the shadows" to avoid conscription by changing their actual address of residence and taking up cash-paid jobs.

Natalukha believes that the draft laws on economic reservation will encourage these people to leave the shadow economy, show their income and start paying taxes.

At the same time, one of the military men called the idea of economic reservation "stupid".

"It's not fair to those who voluntarily mobilised in 2022," he said.

Natalukha said that "you cannot win a war with simple justice, the war itself is unjust".

Read more: "Servant of people" Natalukha: Rada is considering introduction of ’economic mobilization’ for business