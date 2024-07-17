"Servant of people" Natalukha: Rada is considering introduction of ’economic mobilization’ for business

The Verkhovna Rada is drafting a bill to introduce economic mobilization as part of economic reservation.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, "servant of the people" Dmytro Natalukha, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

With the introduction of economic booking, not all small businesses will be able to pay for their employees, so the military proposed the concept of economic mobilization as a complement to the idea of economic booking.

"Imagine you have a service station. This service station does not have the financial capacity to pay 20 thousand hryvnias per employee per month for a reservation. But it is in demand among the same military who constantly repair their cars. Then we introduce the category of "economic mobilization," the people's deputy explained.

Natalukha noted that economic mobilization will mean that a business that cannot afford to pay 20 thousand hryvnias of tax for an employee's reservation could provide free goods, work or services that are in demand among the military, with a similar cost.

"In fact, this means that you need to provide services worth the same amount for the cost of the reservation. For example, if you want to reserve four employees, this is the amount of 80 thousand hryvnias per month, so you, as a business owner, have to sign a contract with a team for free services within 80 thousand hryvnias per month. And for this, you will receive the right to reserve four employees," the People's Deputy added.

According to Natalukha, the concept of economic mobilization is still being developed and will be combined with economic reservation in one draft law, but there is no timeframe for submitting such a draft law.

