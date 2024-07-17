"Diia" will allow to find out about penalty from TCR for untimely data updates - Defence Ministry

Citizens liable for military service will be able to find out about the fine for late updates of their military registration data in the Diia mobile application. They will not be automatically fined.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, on Radio Liberty.

He explained that prosecution for an administrative offence is a specific procedure that can take from three months to a year.

According to him, the penalty for unupdated data will be reported "in the same way as a speeding ticket".

We are not saying that everyone will be fined automatically. From three months from the date of discovery and up to a year from the date of the administrative offence, proceedings can be opened. A fine is a certain procedure. It's not just a matter of ticking all the boxes who haven't updated their information and automatically issuing a fine to everyone. There must be protocols and a resolution. Accordingly, people will learn about these fines the same way they learn about speeding tickets, in the same Diia app," said Lazutkin.

The Ministry of Defence reminded that starting from 17 July, military registration data can still be updated in the TCR and SS and in the "Reserve+" application, but this does not exempt from a fine, as the 60-day period for updating military registration data has expired.

Employees of the TCR and SS will not detain persons liable for military service who have already updated their military registration data within the statutory period, the Defence Ministry spokesman added.

