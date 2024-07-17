From now on, all men will be checked for military registration documents when leaving Ukraine - SBGS

From 17 July 2024, the presence of a military registration document when crossing the border is a mandatory condition for all men liable for military service.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing "UP".

He reminded that since 00.00 on 17 July, border guards have been checking the presence of a military registration document for all Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 when leaving Ukraine.

"Since the introduction of this innovation, there have been no incidents at the border that would indicate a decrease in the number of crossings or lead to misunderstandings or conflict situations.

The overwhelming majority of men crossing the border had the necessary documents, including military registration cards. Of course, there were some refusals to cross the border, but their number was insignificant, only a few dozen: some forgot to take a military registration document, and some did not have it at all," he said.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, as of 7am on 17 July, almost 40 such cases had been recorded.

"At the same time, I would like to note that in the previous days, until today, the total number of refusals to cross the border to leave due to non-compliance with the conditions of departure fluctuated between 170 and 200 people. I would also like to note that the categories of persons who are allowed to leave Ukraine in accordance with the Rules for Crossing the Border by Citizens of Ukraine have not changed to date," Demchenko summed up.

Earlier it was reported that starting from 17 July 2024, men aged 18 to 60 will not be allowed to leave Ukraine without a military ID.

