Ukrainian defenders eliminate up to 100 Russian servicemen in the Pokrovsk direction every day. In June, soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk eliminated more than 2,690 Russian military, and in July - more than 2,300 occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade's officer Serhii Tsehotskyi in an interview with Radio NV.

"Dozens of tanks, dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers - this is the work of our pilots... They are constantly at work, even if there are rare (relatively quiet days - ed.) days when they are hit after another attack, our pilots are looking for them in different places and are very successful in finding them," the military said.

According to him, on average, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 70 to 100 occupiers in this area every day.

"This is what we can count. There are cases when, for example, they run into a destroyed building, we see it and then hit them, but we cannot always count them," noted Tsehotskyi.

