Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy radar "Zoo-1" worth $25 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th separate regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the Russian Zoo-1 radar station.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Thanks to the effective work of the operators of the 14th separate regiment, this mobile radar will no longer be used by the enemy to adjust fire. The destruction of this complex significantly weakens its ability to conduct counter-battery combat and protects our units from artillery fire," the commentary to the video reads.

