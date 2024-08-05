No signs of formation of Russian offensive group in Tavria sector - OSGT "Tavria"

Defensive operations are continuing in the operational area of the "Tavria" troops, and there are no signs of the enemy forming an offensive group.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for OSGT "Tavria", during a telethon.

According to him, "There were no drastic actions in the nature, composition or number of enemy troops. No signs of the formation of an offensive group of Russians were detected. Over the past day, 7 enemy attacks were repelled, 5 of them took place in the Orikhiv sector in Zaporizhzhia region, 3 - near the village of Robotyne, 2 more - near Mala Tokmachka and 2 attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovskyi sector - at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River," said Lykhoviy.

At the same time, there are no losses of Ukrainian positions, and the enemy continues to attack only with small infantry groups.

"There are no losses of our positions, the enemy, accordingly, did not succeed. In both directions, the enemy is trying to attack with small infantry groups of up to 1 squad without using armoured vehicles. Since the beginning of the month, the Huliaipole direction has been out of the news - the situation there is relatively stable, the enemy has not been advancing after the unsuccessful attempt and defeat on 28 July," noted Lykhoviy.

He said that enemy losses in manpower in the Tavria sector over the last day amounted to 80 people.

"Operational losses of Russians in our operational area amounted to 80 people - 37 killed and 43 wounded. At the same time, from the beginning of this day until 7 a.m., the Russian army has already thinned out by 25 people, including 14 killed, 9 wounded and 2 captured. Since the beginning of the month, 6 Russians have already been captured - all in the Orikhivsk direction, in the area of the Robotyne salient," the spokesman said.

