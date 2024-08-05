Man in military uniform opens fire in capital’s Pechersk. VIDEO (updated)

In Kyiv's Pechersk district, a man in a military uniform opened fire near the Boulevard of Fountains residential complex.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this information was confirmed by the press service of the Kyiv police.

It is reported that the man threatened a security guard and fired a gun near the Boulevard of Fountains residential complex.

"Indeed, there was such an event. It happened on Saturday and Sunday. He was detained by patrol police officers. He had a patrol pistol, it was a starter pistol, it was seized," the police said in a comment.

As noted, the man was handed over to representatives of the military unit.

It is known that the shooting took place yesterday at about 05:00-05:30 am. A man in a military uniform and a security guard of the residential complex had a clash, during which a shooting occurred.

Kateryna Shestak, a spokeswoman for the Pechersk district police, confirmed that there was a shooting: "But it was a starter pistol, not a combat pistol. No one was injured." She also noted that the issue of registering the incident in the URPI under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code is currently being decided.

Information about the shooting near the Boulevard of Fountains residential complex appeared on the Internet yesterday. Telegram channels, citing residents of the complex, reported that the man who opened fire was a military man and lived there. They also claim that he was wounded.