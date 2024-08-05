Children are being forcibly evacuated from Selydove and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Due to the security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children from the towns of Selydove and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

This decision was made by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at a meeting chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

It is noted that the participants of the Coordination Center unanimously supported the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from certain settlements of the Donetsk region.

This refers to the evacuation of settlements in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region to safe regions. In particular, from the towns of Selydove and Novohrodivka.

The evacuation is planned to take place within 60 days. A reception center has been set up to facilitate the evacuation.

Earlier it was reported that at a meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of Donetsk region, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children with their families from 12 settlements of the region.