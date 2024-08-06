Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov (updated)

On the night of 6 August, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"The sounds of explosions were heard in the city. It looks like an arrival. Be careful in any case," he said in his message.

Later, the head of the local regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that at 00:50 the occupiers struck Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv district.

A residential building was damaged and a fire broke out.

There was no information about the victims.

As a reminder, on the evening of 5 August, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the suburbs of the capital.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv, shelling of Kupiansk region, Kharkiv and Lozova districts, there are dead and injured. PHOTOS