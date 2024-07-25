Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv, shelling of Kupiansk region, Kharkiv and Lozova districts, there are dead and injured. PHOTOS

On 24 July, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and the region, killing 3 people and injuring 12 others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On the morning of 25 July, the occupiers shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, using multiple rocket launchers, and two private houses burned. Five houses were also destroyed as a result of the shelling. A man was injured. A private house also burned down as a result of a Kupiansk attack with a KAB. In the village of Prykolotne, 5 private houses and a garage were damaged by unexploded ordnance.





Yesterday, on 24 July, the enemy shelled Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. A house was on fire as a result of the attack. Three cars were destroyed, five private residential buildings, three outbuildings, two cars, and four garages were also damaged. Three civilians were injured.

"In the afternoon, Russians hit the Kholodnohirsk district of the regional center with an Iskander: the grass burned and a building was damaged. Nine people were injured.

On 24 July, the Russians attacked the village of Mala Danylivka with MRLS, and the grass was burning in an open area outside the village.

The enemy shelled Lozova with Iskander, killing 3 people and injuring 6 others.

