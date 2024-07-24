Ruscists launched missile attack on infrastructure facility in Lozova: 2 killed, 4 injured (updated)

On the afternoon of July 24, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the information we have just received, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Lozova. Three people were injured as a result of the missile strike, and search operations are ongoing for 4 more. All services are on the ground," the statement said.

The head of the region later said that four people were injured in the missile strike, and searches are underway for two more people.

"Unfortunately, one body was pulled from the rubble. The data is being clarified," he said.

Updated information on the shelling of Lozova

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of dead as a result of the strikes on Lozova increased to two - men aged 55 and 24.

The civilians are being identified.

The four victims include two women aged 63 and 46, and two men aged 57 and 53.

One man and one woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. The others were not hospitalized, their condition is light.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of July 24, explosions were heard in Kharkiv: the occupiers hit an infrastructure facility with missiles, and a large fire broke out.