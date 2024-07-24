44-year-old woman sustains contusion as result of Russian shelling of Kherson
Around 5:00 p.m., on July 24, Russian troops fired on Kherson, injuring a woman.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that a 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike, she went to the hospital on her own. Doctors diagnosed her with explosive trauma and contusion.
Earlier it was reported that a local resident of Kherson was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. She sustained a contusion.
