44-year-old woman sustains contusion as result of Russian shelling of Kherson

Around 5:00 p.m., on July 24, Russian troops fired on Kherson, injuring a woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that a 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike, she went to the hospital on her own. Doctors diagnosed her with explosive trauma and contusion.

Earlier it was reported that a local resident of Kherson was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. She sustained a contusion.

See more: Almost 15 times, occupiers attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, gymnasium, enterprise, and social institution were damaged. PHOTOS