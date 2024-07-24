ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5421 visitors online
News
356 0

44-year-old woman sustains contusion as result of Russian shelling of Kherson

вибух

Around 5:00 p.m., on July 24, Russian troops fired on Kherson, injuring a woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that a 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike, she went to the hospital on her own. Doctors diagnosed her with explosive trauma and contusion.

Earlier it was reported that a local resident of Kherson was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. She sustained a contusion.

See more: Almost 15 times, occupiers attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, gymnasium, enterprise, and social institution were damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Kherson (1116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 