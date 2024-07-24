Almost 15 times, occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, gymnasium, enterprise, and social institution were damaged. PHOTOS
On 24 July, Russian troops carried out almost 15 attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during the day, Nikopol and the communities of the district - Marhanets, Pokrov, and Myrove - suffered from hostile attacks. There were almost a dozen of them in total. The occupiers used both kamikaze drones and artillery.
The shelling damaged a gymnasium, an agricultural enterprise, and a social institution.
In addition, an apartment block and 5 private houses, a minibus and a car were damaged. 10 solar panels were damaged.
It is noted that people were not injured.
The head of the RMA also noted that, according to updated information, 9 houses, 4 outbuildings, and 2 garages were destroyed in the morning shelling of Nikopol.
