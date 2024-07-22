ENG
News
509 1

Occupiers attacked Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery more than 15 times: 5 wounded, houses, shops, laboratory, businesses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 22 July, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast more than fifteen times.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities were under Russian shelling. The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery to attack.

Five people were injured in the shelling. There was also a lot of destruction.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 22 липня

Thus, two five-storey buildings, a dozen private houses, two outbuildings, and several cars were damaged. Shops, a kiosk, a laboratory, private and municipal enterprises were also damaged. Power lines were damaged.

