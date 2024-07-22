ENG
Russian troops shelled Kindiika, Kherson region. 80-year-old woman was wounded

On the afternoon of July 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Kindiika in Kherson region. An 80-year-old local resident was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

At the time of the hostile shelling, the victim was in the yard of her house.

It is noted that the woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.

