Russian troops tried to break through Ukrainian defence near Robotyne, - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

A total of 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, 22 July 2024.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the enemy struck the town of Konotop with an X-59 missile.

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Since the beginning of the day, Russians have conducted 11 air strikes from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Cherniaky, Vesele, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Hlyboke, Karaichne, and Pytomnyk. The enemy also struck the town of Derhachi with an Iskander-M missile.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, Russians launched six unsuccessful attacks near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions six times near Berestove and Hlushkivka. One battle is over, five more are ongoing.

Situation in the East

As noted, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out assault operations near the settlements of Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, as well as in the area of Serebriansky forest. Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, one of which is still ongoing near Makiivka.

"In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Spirne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Pereiizne. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks, another firefight is ongoing," the General Staff said.

The enemy is stepping up its efforts in the Kramatorsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, it has carried out 22 assault operations near Bondarne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Bila Hora, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka. Ukrainian defence forces repelled nine attacks, 13 more are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

According to the General Staff, in the Toretsk direction, the occupants attacked nine times near Toretsk, Zalizne, New York, and Pivnichne. Eight battles were completed, one is still ongoing.

In addition, it is reported that in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians carried out assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Panteleimonivka, New York, Lozuvatske, Tymofiivka, Prohres, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka and Umanske. Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 17 attacks, nine engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The General Staff also informs that in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Seven battles were completed, three are still ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defences near Robotyne. As a result, the engagement failed.

The enemy was also unsuccessful in the Prydniprovskyi direction, attacking the defensive lines of Ukrainian units on the left bank of the Dnipro River twice.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.