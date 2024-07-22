Border guards destroyed truck and technical observation post of occupiers. VIDEO

Border guard operators of FPV drones destroy enemy military targets with precise strikes.

In the north of the country, our fighters hit a truck and a technical observation post, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, the occupiers installed a long-range visual surveillance device of the Murom-M complex on the GSM communication mast, the basis of which - a long-range video camera and a thermal imager - was successfully destroyed by the defenders.

