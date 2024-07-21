ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5204 visitors online
News Video War
5 710 3

Border guards eliminated at least 7 and injured 2 occupiers in Siversk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Vengeance" brigade in the Siversk sector killed at least 7 and wounded 2 occupants.

Also, during the week, the soldiers repelled an attack by enemy infantry, destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, damaged an infantry fighting vehicle BMP-3 with the help of attack drones and hit a dozen Russian hideouts, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Ukrainian defenders replenish exchange fund near Vuhledar with five occupants. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1068) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 