Border guards eliminated at least 7 and injured 2 occupiers in Siversk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Vengeance" brigade in the Siversk sector killed at least 7 and wounded 2 occupants.

Also, during the week, the soldiers repelled an attack by enemy infantry, destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, damaged an infantry fighting vehicle BMP-3 with the help of attack drones and hit a dozen Russian hideouts, Censor.NET reports.

